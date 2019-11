former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg arrives at Gala Dinner on the occasion of the World Mayors Summit in Christiansborg in Copenhagen, Denmark October 10, 2019. Ritzau Scanpix/Martin Sylvest via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. DENMARK OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN DENMARK.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is expected to file paperwork this week to run in the Democratic presidential primary in Alabama, keeping his options open for a possible White House bid, multiple media organizations reported on Thursday.

Bloomberg, who has been privately weighing a bid for the presidency for weeks, has not yet made a final decision on whether to run, an adviser told the New York Times.