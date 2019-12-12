Democratic presidential candidate Bloomberg in 'outstanding health': doctor

(Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s doctor has proclaimed him “a 77-year-old man in outstanding health,” according to a letter released by his campaign on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg addresses a news conference after launching his presidential bid in Norfolk, Virginia, U.S., November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Bloomberg is one of several septuagenarian candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for the 2020 election, including former Vice President Joe Biden, 77; U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, 78; and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, 70.

They are among 15 Democrats vying to take on 73-year-old Republican U.S. President Donald Trump in November 2020.

Bloomberg, a billionaire and former New York City mayor, takes a blood thinner for a trial fibrillation and had a stent placed in a blocked artery nearly 20 years ago, said his doctor, Stephen Sisson of Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

He also has had “small skin cancers” removed and receives treatment for arthritis and heartburn, and he takes a beta-blocker and medication to control his cholesterol.

The report was based on Bloomberg’s latest examination in July, the letter said.

His blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and weight were all at normal levels. Bloomberg exercises regularly and is in “great physical shape,” Sisson said.

“There are no medical concerns, present or looming, that would prevent him from serving as President of the United States,” Sisson wrote.

Sanders had a heart attack in October that required surgery and took him away from the campaign trail for two weeks, but the health scare does not appear to have significantly hurt his standing among voters.

Warren last week became the first White House contender to release results of her medical exam, which showed she was in “excellent health,” according to her doctor.

Biden and Sanders have promised to do so ahead of the first nominating contest in Iowa on Feb. 3.