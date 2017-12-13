Breakingviews - Alabama voters put anger before economics

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Alabama voters ended up putting their anger before economics. Democrat Doug Jones won the U.S. state’s Senate race on Tuesday in a stunning upset. Rival Roy Moore has unique troubles, but President Donald Trump’s approval has also fallen, despite Alabama’s decreasing jobless rate this year.

Democratic Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones acknowledges supporters at the election night party in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S., December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Trump’s message of economic achievements ought to be resonating with the Alabama electorate. It’s still one of the poorest states in the country but its fortunes have significantly improved this year. Unemployment fell from 6.4 percent in January to 3.6 percent in October, below the national rate of 4.1 percent. In a speech on Friday in neighboring Florida, Trump praised Moore while touting his own hand in job increases, GDP growth and the stock market at record highs.

Moore faced unique troubles. He was hurt by accusations that he engaged in sexual misconduct with teenage girls when he was in his 30s, which he denied. He has also offended African-Americans with comments about slavery. Women, in addition to high turnout among black voters, helped propel Jones to victory as the state’s first Democratic senator in 25 years.

Conservative Alabama has also become disenchanted with Trump. Washington Post exit polls on Tuesday showed voters evenly split on the president, with 48 percent disapproving and approving of Trump. He won the state with 62 percent of the presidential vote in 2016. It is likely that white voters in the cities and suburbs, who had been tepid about Trump and have become increasingly turned off by his antics, came out for Jones, as they did in the Virginia gubernatorial race in November.

Republicans hope to add tax cuts to their 2018 electoral message, in addition to touting the country’s economic growth this year. Nonpartisan congressional analysis shows the wealthy will benefit the most, while lower-income families would see their tax bills go up. But in any case, Alabama’s result shows even marked economic improvements are no magic elixir.