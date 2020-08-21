Breakingviews
August 21, 2020 / 4:54 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Democrats pitch normalcy first

Rob Cox

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Democratic National Convention wound up four days of speeches and spectacle with no unforced errors, a broadly appealing economic message and, above all, a call for a restoration of broken norms. Next up, the Republicans. Rob Cox, John Foley and Anna Szymanski recap.

