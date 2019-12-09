Buttigieg campaign vows transparency over fundraising

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks during the Teamsters Vote 2020 Presidential Forum in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, U.S., December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

DETROIT (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will release names of people raising money for his election bid and open fundraising events to reporters, his campaign said on Monday, following criticism over the transparency of donors.

“Our campaign strives to be the most transparent in the field,” Buttigieg campaign manager Mike Schmuhl said in a statement.

Fundraising events will be opened to the press beginning on Tuesday, and a list of campaign fundraisers will be released within the week, Schmuhl said.

Fellow presidential contender Elizabeth Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts who has focused her campaign on combating Washington corruption and corporate greed, has in recent days clashed with Buttigieg over campaign transparency.

She has called on him to allow media coverage of his private donor events and to disclose information about his past work at the consultancy company McKinsey.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has in turn pressed Warren to release older tax documents detailing her corporate legal work.