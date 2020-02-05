Politics
February 5, 2020 / 5:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Buttigieg holds narrow lead in Iowa, Biden lags in Democrats' updated results

1 Min Read

Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, speaks during a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire, U.S., February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Pete Buttigieg held on to a narrow lead on Tuesday as Iowa Democrats released additional results from their chaotic caucuses, as former Vice President Joe Biden trailed badly in fourth place with about 71% of precincts reporting.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders was a close second and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren was third, after a series of technical problems led to delays in counting the votes after Iowans poured into more than 1,600 public locations to begin the five-month process of picking a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump for November’s election.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below