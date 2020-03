FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S., February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

DETROIT (Reuters) - Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will suspend his campaign for president on Sunday night, a campaign aide said.

Buttigieg is heading back to South Bend where he will give a speech suspending his campaign, the aide said, following a fourth-place finish in Saturday’s South Carolina primary.