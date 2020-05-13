Republican leads in California special election to U.S. Congress: New York Times

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans advanced toward their goal of recapturing a seat in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday as Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot endorsed by President Donald Trump, was leading in preliminary results from a special election north of Los Angeles, the New York Times said.

With 76% of precincts reporting, Garcia was ahead of Democratic California state legislator Christy Smith by 55.7% to 44.3% in the state’s 25th congressional district, the Times said.