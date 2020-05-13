Politics
May 13, 2020 / 3:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Republican leads in California special election to U.S. Congress: New York Times

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans advanced toward their goal of recapturing a seat in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday as Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot endorsed by President Donald Trump, was leading in preliminary results from a special election north of Los Angeles, the New York Times said.

With 76% of precincts reporting, Garcia was ahead of Democratic California state legislator Christy Smith by 55.7% to 44.3% in the state’s 25th congressional district, the Times said.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below