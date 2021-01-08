Canada's Trudeau says Trump, other politicians incited Capitol Hill violence

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said that U.S. President Donald Trump and other politicians incited the violent attack on Capitol Hill earlier this week.

“What we witnessed was an assault on democracy by violent rioters, incited by the current President and other politicians,” Trudeau said in a news conference. They are the most critical comments Trudeau has ever aimed at the Trump administration.

“As shocking, deeply disturbing, and frankly saddening as that event remains — we have also seen this week that democracy is resilient in America, our closest ally and neighbor.”