Republican U.S. Senator Capito says presidential election result points to Biden victory

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito speaks during an oversight hearing held by the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee to examine the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in Washington, U.S. June 24, 2020. Jonathan Newton/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito on Monday said while some irregularities in the Nov. 3 presidential election have been found, there is no indication they were widespread enough to call into question President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

In a statement, the West Virginia senator said Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris should begin receiving “all appropriate” briefings related to national security and COVID-19 and that “if states certify the results as they currently stand, Vice President Joe Biden will be our next president.”