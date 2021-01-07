Schumer says he will fire Senate sergeant-at-arms over Capitol breach: Politico

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) walks through the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he will fire Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mike Stenger when Democrats take control of the chamber this month after the pro-Trump riots in the Capitol.

“If Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Stenger hasn’t vacated the position by then, I will fire him as soon as Democrats have a majority in the Senate,” Schumer told Politico in a statement on Thursday.