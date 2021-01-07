U.S. Capitol Police chief resigns after pro-Trump mob breaches building: reports

FILE PHOTO: Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said on Thursday he would resign effective Jan. 16, according to a letter cited by news outlets, a day after supporters of President Donald Trump swarmed the building and sent lawmakers into hiding.

Sund’s resignation was sought by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after the federal force charged with protecting Congress was unable to keep Trump’s supporters from storming the Capitol on Wednesday.