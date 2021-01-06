U.S. Capitol building now secure: official

Police stand guard at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Capitol building has been secured, a Capitol official said on Wednesday, hours after rioters stormed the seat of government and entered the lawmakers’ chambers.

House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving told House members the building was cleared after they spent several hours in lockdown following evacuation as pro-Trump demonstrators attacked the Capitol.