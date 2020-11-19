Factbox: When key U.S. states have to finalize election tallies

(Reuters) - The normally little-noticed process by which individual states certify the results of U.S. elections is receiving extra attention this year as outgoing President Donald Trump tries to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

FILE PHOTO: Poll workers tabulate ballots at the Allegheny County Election Warehouse after the election in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 6, 2020. REUTERS/John Altdorfer

Below are key dates by which states that were important in Democrat Biden’s victory need to certify totals from the Nov. 3 vote and pick electors who will formally vote for Biden next month in the Electoral College:

GEORGIA

Georgia’s Secretary of State must certify the election results by Nov. 20. During a manual recount ordered by the state ahead of certification, Biden was ahead of Trump in the state by more than 12,000 votes, a state election official said on Nov. 18. If the Nov. 20 certification deadline is met, Trump’s campaign would have until Nov. 24 to request a second recount.

PENNSYLVANIA

Pennsylvania’s counties have until Nov. 23 to file returns with state election officials. State law does not set a deadline for completing certification. Unofficial results had Biden ahead of Trump in the state by more than 80,000 votes.

MICHIGAN

Michigan officials are due to meet on Nov. 23 to certify election results and will have as many as 20 days to do so, said Tracy Wimmer, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Secretary of State’s office. State officials say every county has certified its results, but Republican officials in Wayne County, which includes Democratic stronghold Detroit, say they were pressured to certify the county’s results. The Republican officials said there were small discrepancies in the county vote counts. Unofficial results had Biden ahead of Trump in the state by more than 150,000 votes.

NEVADA

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, is due to meet with state supreme court justices on Nov. 24 to certify the vote. Trump allies on Nov. 17 asked a court to halt certification or declare Trump the winner there. Biden won Nevada by more than 33,000 votes, according to the Nevada Secretary of State’s office.

ARIZONA

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, is due to review county vote tallies on Nov. 30 to certify results. Hobbs may postpone the final review on a day-to-day basis until Dec. 3. Unofficial results had Biden ahead of Trump in the state by more than 10,000 votes.

WISCONSIN

The state’s election commission has until Dec. 1 to certify the election results. Trump’s campaign paid the commission $3 million on Nov. 18 for a recount of the vote in two heavily Democratic counties. Across the state, unofficial results had Biden ahead of Trump by more than 20,000 votes.