Canada confident Biden administration will pressure China on foreign detainees

FILE PHOTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference held to discuss the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada is sure the U.S. administration of President-elect Joe Biden will reinforce the message to China that its policy of arbitrarily detaining foreign citizens is not working, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

“(China’s) approach around coercive diplomacy is ineffective and extremely preoccupying for democratic nations around the world,” he told a news conference. After Canadian police picked up a top Chinese executive on a U.S. arrest warrant in late 2018, Beijing imprisoned two Canadian citizens.

“I am extremely confident that the incoming American administration will continue to be a good partner to Canada and other nations around the world as we look to impress upon China the approach they are taking is simply not working ... (and) the importance of returning the two Canadians,” said Trudeau.