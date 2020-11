FILE PHOTO: New spokesman for Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that China understands the result of the U.S. presidential election will be determined following U.S. laws.

Wang Wenbin, spokesman with the ministry, made the comment at a regular news briefing when asked whether China’s President Xi will congratulate U.S. president-elect Joe Biden.