U.S. Senate leader McConnell attacks attempts to challenge Biden win

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) wears a face mask as he participates in a swearing-in for the 117th Congress with Vice President Mike Pence in the Old Senate Chambers at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, DC, U.S. January 3, 2021. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday delivered a scathing attack on fellow Republicans who were challenging Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, saying it could do great harm to America.

At the start of debate on certifying the Electoral College result, McConnell said: “We cannot simply declare ourselves a national board of election on steroids.” McConnell added, “The voters, courts, states, they’ve all spoken. If we overrule them it would damage our republic forever.”