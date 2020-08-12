Liberal U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar wins Democratic primary election: NYT

Representative Ilhan Omar greets her daughter Isra Hirsi, 17, in northeast Minneapolis as they wave to cars and hold signs at a "Get Out The Vote: event during the primary election in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar won the Democratic primary nomination on Tuesday to run for re-election in Minnesota’s 5th district, defeating a well-funded rival, Antone Melton-Meaux, and several challengers, the New York Times said.

One of the first two Muslim women to be elected to Congress in 2018, Omar, 37, is well-known as a member of the “Squad” of four freshman liberal congresswomen. Melton-Meaux had charged Omar was letting her celebrity get in the way of helping constituents.