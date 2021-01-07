Pelosi calls for Trump's immediate removal through 25th Amendment

FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks as the House of Representatives reconvenes to continue the process of certifying the 2020 Electoral College results, after rioters supporting President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called for President Donald Trump’s immediate removal from office through the 25th Amendment, a day after the president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an assault on American democracy.

“Yesterday, the President of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America,” Pelosi told reporters at the U.S. Capitol, adding that Trump committed a “seditious act”.