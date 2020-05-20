Ex-state legislator Bentz wins race to replace Oregon's only Republican congressman

(Reuters) - Former Republican state legislator Cliff Bentz will replace Oregon’s only Republican congressman, who is retiring, after emerging victorious from a crowded field of candidates in a primary election, according to results early on Wednesday.

Bentz secured about 31% of the votes in the election on Tuesday, according to the results. His closest Republican rivals, Knute Buehler and Jason Atkinson, also ex-state legislators, secured about 22% and 20% of the votes respectively.

Local media reported that Buehler conceded the race to Bentz late on Tuesday.

The retirement of Representative Greg Walden had set off a fierce race, with 11 Republicans and five Democrats competing in Oregon’s second congressional district to succeed the moderate Republican who had served the area since 1999.

Oregon has been a vote-by-mail state for two decades. Due to COVID-19 lockdowns, much of the political battle for the election was fought on the airwaves and social media.

Buehler had been the top fundraiser, collecting $1.3 million and spending nearly $1 million, but his support for abortion rights as well as his past criticism of Republican President Donald Trump earned him enemies within the party.