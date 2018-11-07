Politics
November 7, 2018 / 2:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Republican concedes Connecticut's gubernatorial race to Democrat

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican seeking the Connecticut governorship conceded the race to his Democratic rival on Wednesday, handing the Democratic party another statehouse win following Tuesday’s midterm U.S. election.

“A few moments ago, I called Ned Lamont to concede the race for governor and congratulate him on a hard-fought victory. I wish both Ned and the state of Connecticut success over these next four years,” Bob Stefanowski said in a series of posts on Twitter that also highlighted his focus on taxes.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bernadette Baum

