George Floyd's brother to address DNC Monday: CNN

FILE PHOTO: George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd returns at the end of a lunch recess during the hearing on the House Judiciary Committee on Policing Practices and Law Enforcement Accountability at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. June 10, 2020. Michael Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The brother of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody in May sparked waves of anti-racism protests across the country, will address the Democratic National Convention on Monday night, CNN reported.

Philonise Floyd will provide brief remarks virtually from his home in Texas and there will be a moment of silence for George Floyd, CNN said, during the first night of the convention where former Vice President Joe Biden will be formally named the Democratic presidential nominee in the November election.