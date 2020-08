White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters during a news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Tuesday he does not expect President Trump to accept the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in a speech from the White House Oval Office.

In an interview with CNN, Meadows said it would be “appropriate” for Trump to give such a speech from the East Wing, which is the private, residential portion of the White House. But he said no decision had been made.