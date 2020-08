Republicans emphasize law and order as Trump wades into Wisconsin protests

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - Republicans accused Democrats of encouraging civil unrest and street violence and praised U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday as a strong supporter of law enforcement amid protests over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

On the third night of their convention to nominate Trump for a second four-year term, Republican speakers repeatedly cast the Nov. 3 election against Democratic challenger Joe Biden as a choice of law and order versus lawlessness.

Vice President Mike Pence, whose speech will cap the evening, planned to assail a future America if Biden, the former vice president, should prevail.

“The hard truth is ... you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” he said in excerpts released before the speech.

“Under President Trump, we will stand with those who stand on the Thin Blue Line, and we’re not going to defund the police - not now, not ever.”

Despite Pence’s assertion, Biden has resisted liberal activist calls to “defund the police,” instead promising to invest $300 million in a program that gives grants to hire more diverse officers and train them to develop less adversarial relationships with communities.

“Last week, Joe Biden said democracy is on the ballot, but the truth is ... our economic recovery is on the ballot, law and order is on the ballot. But so are things far more fundamental and foundational to our country,” Pence was due to say.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said protests and street violence across the country showed what happens under Democratic leadership.

“From Seattle and Portland to Washington and New York, Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs. The violence is rampant. There’s looting, chaos, destruction and murder,” she said.

TEENAGER ARRESTED

Hours before the convention resumed, Trump said he would send federal law enforcement to Kenosha, Wisconsin, by agreement with the state’s governor. Three people were shot, two fatally, on Tuesday, a third night of unrest. A teenager was arrested on homicide charges. Authorities said he was a vigilante.

The violence in Kenosha was sparked when police shot Jacob Blake, 29, multiple times in the back at close range on Sunday, reigniting protests against racism and police brutality that erupted across the United States earlier in the year.

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday that a federal civil rights investigation had been opened into the shooting. [L1N2FT03S]

“We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets,” Trump said on Twitter.

Democrats have characterized Trump’s law-and-order focus as a diversion from what they say is the president’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 178,000 Americans and cost the jobs of tens of millions of people.

Biden said he spoke with Blake’s family and, like the family, called for an end to the violence. But, unlike Trump who has yet to comment on the police shooting, Biden called for justice and defended the right to protest.

“Protesting brutality is a right and absolutely necessary, but burning down communities is not protest. It’s needless violence,” Biden said in a video posted by his campaign.

WOMEN VOTERSTrump has struggled to win back women voters alienated by his combative style, opinion polls show, and speakers highlighted his work to elevate women - part of an ongoing effort during the convention to present a softer view of Trump that is often belied by his own actions and words.

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, who announced earlier this week she would step down at the end of the month, said Trump had put women in powerful positions and given her an influential role.

“A woman in a leadership role can still seem novel. Not so for President Trump. For decades, he has elevated women to senior positions in business and in government. He confides in and consults us, respects our opinions, and insists that we are on equal footing with the men,” Conway said.

Pence will speak at the Fort McHenry National Monument in Baltimore, Maryland — a federal facility that is the site of the battle during the War of 1812 that inspired Francis Scott Key to write “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Pence will seek to reshape the narrative around the economy, largely ignoring millions of jobs lost to the pandemic. Despite lagging behind Biden in opinion polls, Trump gets higher marks as a steward of the economy than his Democratic rival does.

Democrats and other critics have accused Republicans of inappropriately blurring the lines between government and partisan politics during the convention, using many of the trappings of office for his re-election campaign.

A former Indiana governor and congressman and a conservative Christian, Pence served as a key connector between Trump and evangelical voters, an influential part of the Republican political base.

Pence was put in charge of the Trump administration’s response in the outbreak’s early days, although Trump quickly became the face of the White House response and has been criticized for minimizing the threat from the virus.

The political fallout also hit Trump’s re-election campaign, cutting into his support in opinion polls, which show Americans trust Biden, 77, more than Trump, 74, to handle the pandemic.

At their own party convention last week, Biden and his running mate, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California, warned Americans against giving Trump another four years in the White House.