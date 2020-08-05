Politics
August 5, 2020 / 10:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says legal for him to use White House for Republican nomination speech

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his suggestion of giving a speech from the White House accepting the Republican Party’s presidential nomination, after lawmakers and ethicists said it was inappropriate and possibly illegal to use a nonpartisan, public site as a venue for a political address.

“Well, it is legal,” Trump said when asked about his speech plans at a press briefing, arguing that the Hatch Act prohibiting leaders from trading on public goods for political gains does not apply to him. “If I use the White House, we save tremendous amounts of money for the government in terms of security, traveling.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Andrea Shalal; editing by Diane Craft

