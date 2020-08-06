Trump says considering few places for nomination acceptance speech

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing on Marine One for travel to Cleveland, Ohio, to deliver remarks on Economic Prosperity, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he is considering a few venues for his speech formally accepting the Republican nomination for the presidency, including the White House, as both political parties scale back their traditional multi-day conventions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday lawmakers from both parties rejected Trump’s suggestion of using the White House as the background for his acceptance speech, a key convention address that is typically used to persuade undecided voters and galvanize the party faithful ahead of the November presidential election, saying the historic site should not be used for partisan politics.