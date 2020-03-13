Four states holding U.S. Democratic primary votes plan to go forward on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Arizona, Illinois, Ohio and Florida will hold primary votes on Tuesday as planned, election officials in the four states said in a joint statement, despite growing government cancellations as officials try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials will ensure voting machines are properly sanitized and are working with public health experts, according to the group of officials, which includes Arizona Secretary State Kathy Hobbs, Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee, Illinois Elections Board Chairman Charles Scholz and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (OH).