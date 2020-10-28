U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to block North Carolina absentee ballot extension

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a request by President Donald Trump’s campaign to block North Carolina’s extension of the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots as the justices acted in another voting case ahead of Nov. 3 election.

The justices left in place a lower court-approved agreement allowing the extension, rebuffing a request by Trump’s campaign, the Republican National Committee and North Carolina Republican officials for an injunction to block it.

The state election board, citing potential U.S. Postal Service mail delivery delays, opted to allow absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted if they arrived up to nine days later.