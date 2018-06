NEW YORK (Reuters) - The No. 4 Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, 10-term incumbent Joseph Crowley, lost his bid for another term on Tuesday to a 28-year-old democratic socialist, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

FILE PHOTO - Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-NY), Chairman of the House Democratic Conference, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

The stunning upset is the latest sign that the party’s left-wing insurgency is ascendant in 2018. Crowley had not faced a challenger from his own party in 14 years.