Dollar slumps versus rivals after U.S. midterm elections

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Dollar note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly on Wednesday against major currencies including the euro and the British pound as the outcome of a split U.S. Congress raised expectations that any major U.S. fiscal policy boost to the economy is unlikely for now.

The greenback fell 0.6 percent versus the safe-haven Swiss franc CHF=EBS and half a percent against the euro EUR=EBS, the Australian dollar and the Japanese yen JPY=D3 and 0.4 percent versus the pound GBP=D3.

Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee

