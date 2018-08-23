Democrats say report on cyber attack was false alarm

(Reuters) - The U.S. Democratic National Committee said it has determined its voter-data website was not the target of a recent cyber attack, correcting a warning on Wednesday that a sophisticated hacking group was trying to break into the system.

The headquarters for the Democratic National Committee is seen in Washington, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

An outside party built a mockup of the DNC’s VoteBuilder site in a security simulation that party officials mistook as a malicious “phishing” site used to trick political workers into providing hackers with credentials for accessing party networks, DNC Chief Security Officer Bob Lord said in a statement.

“We are extremely relieved that this wasn’t an attempted intrusion by a foreign adversary,” Lord said in the statement released by the DNC on Thursday.

The DNC reported the matter to the FBI, then went public with its concerns that it was under attack, after its initial review of reports from two companies that told the party they had uncovered a mock login page for VoteBuilder website.

VoteBuilder, designed by election technology firm NGP VAN, is frequently accessed by state parties and campaign managers in the field.