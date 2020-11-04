DHS says no evidence foreign power could have tampered with U.S. vote

Unused privacy booths are seen at a voting site in Tripp Commons inside the Memorial Union building on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus on Election Day in Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin, U.S. November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

(Reuters) - There is no evidence any foreign power could have tampered with the U.S. vote count, a senior Department of Homeland Security official said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Christopher Krebs, said officials had “no evidence any foreign adversary was capable of preventing Americans from voting or changing vote tallies.”