U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to reporters upon his departure from Hagerstown, Maryland after to a campaign event in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

HAGERSTOWN, MD (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Tuesday he and President Donald Trump should not have their scheduled debate on Oct. 15 if Trump still had the coronavirus infection at that time.

“If he still has COVID we shouldn’t have a debate,” Biden told reporters traveling with him.