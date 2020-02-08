'Take him down on the economy, stupid' - quotes from the Democratic presidential debate

MANCHESTER, N.H./WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Seven candidates vying for the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump in November participated in the eighth presidential debate on Friday.

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Amy Klobuchar and billionaire activist Tom Steyer look on as audience members stand in support of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman after a request from former Vice President Biden during the eighth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Here are quotations from the contenders on stage in New Hampshire:

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

“Bernie has labeled himself, not me, a democratic socialist. I think that’s the label that the president is going to lay on everyone running with Bernie if he is the nominee.”

“Imagine you’re going unite the country, walking into Congress and saying, ‘I got this bill. It’s going provide healthcare for everybody. I don’t know how much it’s going cost. We’ll figure it out later.’ Who do you think is going get that passed?”

U.S. SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS

“Donald Trump lies all the time. It’s a sad state of affairs, it really is. ... At the end of the day, we defeat Donald Trump, and everybody up here by the way is united; no matter who wins this damn thing, we’re all going to stand together. I believe the way we beat Trump is by having the largest voter turnout in the history of his country.”

U.S. SENATOR AMY KLOBUCHAR

“It is easy to go after Washington because that’s a popular thing to do. It is much harder to lead and much harder to take those difficult positions,” Klobuchar said to rival Pete Buttigieg.

“But what you said Pete as you were campaigning through Iowa as three of us were jurors in the impeachment hearing, you said it was exhausting to watch and that you wanted to turn the channel and watch cartoons.”

BILLIONAIRE ACTIVIST TOM STEYER

“We’re going to have to take Mr. Trump down on the economy. Because if you listen to him, he’s crowing about it every single day, and he’s going to beat us unless we can take him down on the economy, stupid. And that’s the issue here is not about who has the best healthcare plan. All the healthcare plans are better, a million times better. The question is, who can go toe-to-toe with Mr. Trump, who can take down Mr. Trump, because he’s the real threat to the country.”

ENTREPRENEUR ANDREW YANG

“Donald Trump is not the cause of all our problems, and we’re making a mistake when we act like he is. He is a symptom of a disease that has been building up in our communities for years and decades, and it is our job to get to the harder work of actually curing the disease.”