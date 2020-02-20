Democratic presidential debate snags record 20 million viewers: NBC

All of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar, try to speak at the same time near the conclusion or the ninth Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday night averaged a record 20 million viewers on NBC and MSNBC, along with another 13.5 million viewers streaming online, the networks announced on Thursday.

Wednesday’s debate - the ninth of the 2020 election cycle and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s on-stage debut - was also the top-rated Democratic debate ever in the coveted 25- to 54-year-old slot, according to NBC News and MSNBC.