Early ratings data show drop for second Trump-Biden debate: Variety

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures towards U.S. President Donald Trump as they participate in their second 2020 presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - An estimated 21.4 million people watched Republican President Donald Trump debate Democratic challenger Joe Biden on three U.S. broadcast television networks on Thursday, Hollywood publication Variety reported, citing preliminary ratings data.

The numbers fell behind initial figures for the pair’s first face-off in September. Updated ratings, including viewership on cable channels, will be released later on Friday.

The early tally includes viewership on Walt Disney Co’s ABC, ViacomCBS Corp’s CBS and Comcast Corp’s NBC.

For the September debate, preliminary numbers showed 28.2 million people tuned in, but that number also counted viewers on the Fox broadcast channel. This time, Fox aired a National Football League game instead of the debate.

During Thursday’s debate, Biden renewed his attacks on Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, while Trump leveled unfounded corruption accusations at Biden and his family.