Second U.S. Democratic debate sets TV ratings record

Democratic U.S. 2020 election presidential candidates Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Kamala Harris raise their hands to indicate that they would eliminate private health care as fellow candidates author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Senator Michael Bennet and Rep. Eric Swalwell listen during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate in Miami, Florida, U.S. June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - About 18.1 million television viewers watched Thursday night’s debate among 10 Democrats running for U.S. president, a record for a Democratic primary face-off, according to Nielsen data released by NBC News.

The debate featuring front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders was shown on broadcaster NBC, cable channel MSNBC and Spanish-language network Telemundo.