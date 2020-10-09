'No medical reason' to cancel October 15 presidential debate, says Trump campaign

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump poses on the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment, in Washington, U.S. October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign criticized the Commission on Presidential Debates for announcing the scheduled Oct. 15 debate between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden would not take place, saying there was no medical basis for the decision.

“There is no medical reason to stop the October 15 debate in Miami from proceeding as scheduled, since the President will be healthy and ready to debate,” the campaign said in a statement, alluding to Trump’s coronavirus infection.