Trump intends to participate in October 15 U.S. presidential debate: campaign

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BETHESDA, Md. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, who has been hospitalized with COVID -19 for four days, intends to participate in the next U.S. presidential debate with Democrat Joe Biden scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said on Monday.

Trump, 74, was scheduled to return to leave the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later on Monday and return to the White House, where he will continue his treatment.