Democrats to hold 2020 presidential convention in Milwaukee: reports

(Reuters) - The Democratic Party has picked Milwaukee, the largest city in the swing state of Wisconsin, to host the 2020 nominating convention where the party will formally select its candidate for the U.S. presidential election, according to media reports.

The Democratic National Convention will run July 13-16, 2020, at the Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, citing Brandon Galloway, a party spokesman.

A Democratic Party spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The party had also considered Miami and Houston as host cities, according to news reports. The Republican National convention will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Democrats had reliably won Wisconsin in presidential elections going back to the 1980s, but Hillary Clinton, the party’s last candidate, lost the state to Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

Clinton did not campaign in the state during the general election campaign. Trump is seeking re-election.