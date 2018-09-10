Republican Florida governor candidate resigns from Congress: Ryan aide

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Ron DeSantis, a Republican running for governor of Florida, has resigned from Congress, an aide to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Republican Florida governor candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during a Make America Great Again Rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida, U.S., July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Ryan received a letter from DeSantis notifying him of the resignation, which is effective immediately, the aide said. His reason for resigning now were not immediately available.

FILE PHOTO: Republican Florida governor candidate Ron DeSantis speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump stands during a Make America Great Again Rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida, U.S., July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

DeSantis’ term in the House would have expired in January whether he won the Florida gubernatorial race or not.

His Democratic opponent for governor is Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is black. Late last month, there were reports that DeSantis made a racially-tinged remark in referring to Gillum. DeSantis has denied the remark was racially motivated.

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that DeSantis in the past has been a speaker at events organized by a conservative columnist who has said that African-Americans owe their freedom to white people.

The Nov. 6 election between DeSantis, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, and Gillum is seen as too close to call.