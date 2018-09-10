Republican Florida governor candidate resigns from Congress: Ryan aide

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Ron DeSantis, a Republican running for governor of Florida, has resigned from Congress, an aide to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Monday.
Ryan received a letter from DeSantis notifying him of the resignation, which is effective immediately, the aide said. His reason for resigning now were not immediately available.
DeSantis’ term in the House would have expired in January whether he won the Florida gubernatorial race or not.
His Democratic opponent for governor is Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is black. Late last month, there were reports that DeSantis made a racially-tinged remark in referring to Gillum. DeSantis has denied the remark was racially motivated.
On Monday, the Washington Post reported that DeSantis in the past has been a speaker at events organized by a conservative columnist who has said that African-Americans owe their freedom to white people.
The Nov. 6 election between DeSantis, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, and Gillum is seen as too close to call.
Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao