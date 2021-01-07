White House withdraws nomination of Wolf to head DHS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday withdrew the nomination of acting Homeland Security Department chief Chad Wolf to head the agency after Wolf urged President Donald Trump to condemn violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Wolf said in a statement the “violent actions” at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday were “unconscionable, and I implore the president and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence.” The withdrawal is mostly symbolic as Wolf must leave office on Jan. 20 when President-elect Joe Biden takes office and the Senate was not likely to act on the nomination. Wolf said earlier he had no plans to resign before Jan. 20.