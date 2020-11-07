Egypt's Sisi congratulates Biden on winning U.S. Election

FILE PHOTO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during a joint press conference with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis after a trilateral summit between Greece, Cyprus and Egypt, at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus October 21, 2020. Iakovos Hatzistavrou/Pool via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi congratulated Joe Biden on Saturday for winning the U.S. presidency, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement.

“The President stressed the aspiration for cooperation and joint action to strengthen the strategic bilateral relations between Egypt and the United States, in the interest of the two friendly countries and peoples,” the statement added.