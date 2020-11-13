With final races called, Biden ends with 306 Electoral College votes, Trump 232: Edison Research

Combination picture of Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump speaking about the early results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, U.S. November 4, 2020. Pictures taken November 4. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the state of Georgia, while Trump won North Carolina, Edison Research projected on Friday as it called the final two states in the U.S. presidential race.

Edison Research said Biden had won 306 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 232. Biden had surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to capture the presidency on Saturday.