U.S. FAA says five political appointees departing after Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said late Thursday that five non-career staff members at the agency will resign effective Monday in the wake of the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

The email from FAA chief of staff Angela Stubblefield said “all our non-career staff members here at FAA” that had been appointed by U.S. President Donald Trump were resigning. Her email added that “given the gravity of yesterday’s events, are understandable. Like all of us, they are outraged by the brazen and violent attack on one of the sacred institutions of American democracy.”