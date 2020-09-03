Politics
September 3, 2020 / 1:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia says allegation of influence campaign is 'speculation'

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry on Thursday dismissed as “speculation” allegations by Facebook that Moscow had used it to pursue a covert political influence operation in the United States and Britain.

Facebook said on Tuesday that the operation had posed as an independent news outlet to target left-wing voters in the United States and Britain, including by recruiting unwitting freelance journalists to write about domestic politics.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
