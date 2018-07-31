FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 4:40 PM / in 22 minutes

Facebook has identified ongoing political influence campaign: NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Facebook has identified a coordinated political influence campaign through dozens of inauthentic accounts on its platform ahead of November’s U.S. midterm election, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Facebook logo is seen at a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F in Paris, France on January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

Facebook is expected to announce the findings on Tuesday afternoon, the report said, citing three sources briefed on the matter.

The company told lawmakers this week that it detected the campaign as part of its investigations into election interference, the Times reported.

Facebook did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. The company will hold a conference call later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

