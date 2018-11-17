Democrat Gillum concedes Florida governor's race, congratulates DeSantis

(Reuters) - Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum conceded Florida’s governor’s race on Saturday as a recount of ballots neared its end, and the Democrat congratulated Republican former Congressman Ron DeSantis on becoming the state’s next governor.
“This has been the journey of our lives. We’ve been so honored by the support that we’ve received,” Gillum said in a video statement. “We know that this fight continues, in spite of the outcome of this election.”
Reporting by Letitia Stein; Writing by Daniel Wallis, editing by G Crosse